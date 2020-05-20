Bonds News
May 20, 2020 / 11:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- BT executives to defer bonuses after scrapping dividend on.ft.com/2LNwBrk

- UK mortgage payment holiday set to be extended on.ft.com/2LIvQQ8

- UK accounting regulator's chairman steps down after eight months on.ft.com/3bOImIo

Overview

- BT Group Plc’s top executives are to waive their bonuses in order to reassure shareholders, as the telecommunications company suspended its annual dividend, a first for it in 40 years.

- Britain is considering an extension of its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus outbreak.

- Simon Dingemans, chairman of UK’s Financial Reporting Council, will step down at the end of May, casting further doubt over the watchdog’s transformation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below