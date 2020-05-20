PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- BT executives to defer bonuses after scrapping dividend on.ft.com/2LNwBrk

- UK mortgage payment holiday set to be extended on.ft.com/2LIvQQ8

- UK accounting regulator's chairman steps down after eight months on.ft.com/3bOImIo

Overview

- BT Group Plc’s top executives are to waive their bonuses in order to reassure shareholders, as the telecommunications company suspended its annual dividend, a first for it in 40 years.

- Britain is considering an extension of its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus outbreak.

- Simon Dingemans, chairman of UK’s Financial Reporting Council, will step down at the end of May, casting further doubt over the watchdog’s transformation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)