PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ex-London mayor Ken Livingstone quits Labour party on.ft.com/2KJBdvR

UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky on.ft.com/2IDOuph

FCA demands higher standards in "robo advice" for investors on.ft.com/2KLAxq2

Overview

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone resigned from Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Monday, saying that a row over anti-Semitism allegations against him had become a distraction for the party’s leadership.

Britain said it was unlikely to refer Comcast Corp’s bid for Sky Plc for a full investigation after deciding that the deal did not raise public concerns about media ownership.

Automated financial advisers must provide more clarity on their fees and gather more information on a customer’s financial circumstances to ensure they receive the appropriate service, Britain’s markets regulator said on Monday. Advice doled out online or via smartphone apps, referred to in the industry as “robo advice”, aims to cut costs for customers looking to save or invest.