PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Atlantia seeks €1bn credit line for toll road unit in Genoa bridge disaster on.ft.com/3bMyYFi

- Clarks cuts 900 jobs as it strengthens digital push on.ft.com/2yonGt7

- Oxfam makes deep cuts as charities reel from effects of virus on.ft.com/36lgp9V

Overview

- Italian infrastructure company Atlantia SPA is in talks to obtain a 1.25 billion euro ($1.37 billion) state-backed credit line for it’s toll road arm Autostrade per l’Italia that was involved in the Genoa bridge disaster.

- Clarks, the British shoemaker and retailer, said it would cut 900 jobs following a strategy review to cut costs, moving to more digital operations and trimming down it’s UK stores.

- Oxfam International will close operations in 18 countries and lay off 1,450 staff due to the financial effects to the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)