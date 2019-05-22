PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May offers vote on second Brexit referendum on.ft.com/2WgkedV WH Smith chief Stephen Clarke to step down in October on.ft.com/2WgjaXt Tesco Bank falls victim to UK mortgage price war on.ft.com/2WcHD00 Bridgepoint seeks upside from Brexit and Corbyn hit to pound on.ft.com/2M0aosN

Overview

British PM Theresa May set out a “new deal” on Tuesday for Britain’s departure from the European Union that included the possibility of a second EU referendum as she prepared to put the withdrawal bill before parliament for the fourth time. British retailer WH Smith said on Tuesday its chief executive officer Stephen Clarke will step down in October after six years at the helm, and will be replaced by current managing director of the company’s high street business Carl Cowling. Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said on Tuesday it will stop mortgage lending at its banking business, blaming “challenging market condition” for its decision. Private equity firm Bridgepoint is looking to take advantage of cheaper labour and shifting some jobs to Britain if currency weakens significantly by a combination of a no-deal Brexit and a Jeremy Corbyn-led government. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)