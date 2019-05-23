PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

EE and Vodafone pull Huawei phones from UK 5G launch
UK's top gas distributor Cadent fined £44m by Ofgem
Saudi sovereign agriculture company invests in UK agritech firm

Two of Britain’s largest mobile phone operators, BT-owned EE and Vodafone, have pulled Huawei phones from their 5G networks, with the move coming after the Chinese firm became subject to a U.S. export ban.

British gas distribution network company Cadent has agreed a record £44 million ($55.69 million) penalty with Britain's energy regulator for failing to properly supply gas to some customers and poor record-keeping. Saudi Arabian investment company Salic made its UK debut by leading a £7 million ($8.86 million) funding round in British agritech company Hummingbird Technologies. ($1 = 0.7901 pounds)