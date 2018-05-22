PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. lawmakers vote to give regulatory relief to smaller banks on.ft.com/2s3EVcT

Amazon under fire over facial recognition software on.ft.com/2s1c6h4

Donald Trump casts doubt on summit with Kim Jong Un on.ft.com/2rZvon8

Overview

The U.S. House of Representatives passed on Tuesday bipartisan legislation that would ease bank rules introduced in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, giving President Donald Trump a major legislative victory.

U.S. civil liberties groups on Tuesday called on Amazon.com Inc to stop offering facial recognition services to governments, warning that the software could be used to target immigrants and people of colour unfairly.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was a “substantial chance” his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)