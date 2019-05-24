PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May will outline her departure proposal at a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, Graham Brady, on Friday, with the week of June 10 expected to be most likely for her formal departure.

British port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) will seeks consent from bondholders to scrap Libor benchmark in a meeting with on June 11, the scandal-tainted rate which regulators are seeking to extinguish from the end of 2021. British real estate investment trust NewRiver said on Thursday it has entered into a joint venture with BRAVO Strategies III LLC, a fund managed by U.S. investment firm PIMCO, to buy UK retail properties.