PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility,” and warned that the U.S. military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea.

British property group Capital & Counties Properties Plc is considering a break-up by splitting its prime London estates of Covent Garden and Earls Court into two separately listed companies.

After nearly five days of deliberations, a U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd should pay $539 million to Apple Inc for copying patented smartphone features, according to court documents, bringing a years-long feud between the technology companies to its final stages.