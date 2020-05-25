PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

'Project Birch' plan to bail out stricken UK companies on.ft.com/3eeNJSN

Aston Martin's chief to leave as a part of shake-up on.ft.com/2WWE1Pb

Former HK governor: G7 must stand up for Hong Kong's freedom on.ft.com/2LS0vdQ

Overview

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has authorised a bailout plan to rescue companies that are seen as strategically important, with the state expected to buy stakes in crucial businesses that are facing acute financial problems.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up with the luxury carmaker to name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer’s replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday.

The United Kingdom should ensure that China’s efforts to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong are on the agenda for the G7 meeting in June, Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong wrote in the Financial Times newspaper on Sunday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)