PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Virgin Orbit rocket fails on first airborne test on.ft.com/2LUL1WF

HSBC board rethinks overhaul and seeks even sharper cuts on.ft.com/2yBVOC4

Wirecard postpones issuing annual results again on.ft.com/3ejZGa4

Overview

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit failed in its first attempt to launch a rocket into orbit on Monday, a setback in the company’s planned move to rapid commercialisation.

HSBC Holdings Plc’s board has asked the firm’s executives to restart a restructuring that was paused due to the coronavirus crisis and come up with additional plans that could include further job cuts or asset divestitures.

German payments firm Wirecard AG on Monday postponed the publication of its 2019 annual results for the third time, citing delays in finalising audit procedures.