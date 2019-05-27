PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Greystar targets UK rental sector with launch of fund on.ft.com/2W6utT4

Fiat Chrysler and Renault in talks over merger on.ft.com/2W6n7in

Teva to pay $85 mln to Oklahoma over opioid case on.ft.com/2W2ejtM

Overview

U.S. property company Greystar launched a 750 million pounds ($954.08 million) fund to target the fast growing build-to-rent sector in the United Kingdom. The company is planning to raise equity from insurers and pension funds.

Fiat Chrysler, and Renault are in talks on a comprehensive global tie-up that could extend to a full merger, sources close to the companies said.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, said on Sunday it had agreed to pay an $85 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma days before the company was set to face trial over allegations that it and other drugmakers helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic. ($1 = 0.7861 pounds)