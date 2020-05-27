PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rishi Sunak set to announce ban on new entrants to UK furlough scheme on.ft.com/2ZFkMeX

EasyJet CFO announces departure days after surviving bid to oust him on.ft.com/3d0TEe5

Aston Martin confirms departure of chief Andy Palmer on.ft.com/2TJitn4

Overview

UK government will soon stop companies from putting any more employees into its furlough scheme created to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

British low cost airline easyJet said chief financial officer Andrew Findlay plans to leave the company next year after working out his 12-month notice period.

Aston Martin confirmed on Tuesday that Andy Palmer has stepped down as its chief executive and will be replaced by Tobias Moers, the head of Mercedes-AMG, who will join the ailing luxury carmaker on August 1. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)