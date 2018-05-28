FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger on.ft.com/2xir9YN

U.S. officials enter North Korea to prepare for summit on.ft.com/2xkO5H0

Qatar bans imports from four Arab neighbours on.ft.com/2ISUgmV

Overview

British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc, the British group said on Sunday.

A U.S. team had arrived in North Korea to prepare for a proposed summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump pulled out of last week before reconsidering.

Qatar said it was banning products originating from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, almost a year after those states imposed an embargo on Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
