PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 28

Overview

British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is in very early stage discussions about a potential combination of its medical division with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc, the British group said on Sunday.

A U.S. team had arrived in North Korea to prepare for a proposed summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump pulled out of last week before reconsidering.

Qatar said it was banning products originating from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, almost a year after those states imposed an embargo on Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.