PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told opposition MPs at Westminster that Brussels remains “open” to extending the transition period by up to two years, as talks on a future trade deal continue to founder.

Hammerson Plc said Chief Executive Officer David Atkins will step down by spring 2021 after a decade at the helm.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak plans to wind down a 6.8 billion pound ($8.34 billion) assistance scheme for the self-employed ahead of the scheduled October end date for his furlough programme for employees.