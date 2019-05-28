PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Co-op raises 300 million stg bond to support Fairtrade producers on.ft.com/2I6JbiS

Vivendi's Canal+ snaps up rival M7 for 1 billion euros in European push on.ft.com/2I3aria

Baring Vostok asks Russia to allow Calvey to attend conference on.ft.com/2I08Qtz

Overview

Co-Operative Group Ltd has raised a 300 million pound ($380.37 million) bond to support and promote goods and producers bearing the Fairtrade mark.

Canal+ Group, the pay-TV subsidiary of France’s Vivendi SA , said on Monday that it has acquired rival pay-TV operator M7 for around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to expand its European footprint, as the group seeks to defend itself against the onslaught of Netflix Inc.

Russian private equity firm Baring Vostok wants investigators to release its American founder Michael Calvey from house arrest to attend the country’s biggest business conference next week, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7887 pounds) ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)