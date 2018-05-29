PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Serge Dassault dies aged 93 at his office on.ft.com/2xks9M9

Pret A Manger ready to go for 1.5 bln pounds on.ft.com/2xhqbMu

Spain's Mariano Rajoy to face no confidence vote on Friday on.ft.com/2xmrr14

Overview

French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose group builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper, died in Paris on Monday aged 93, a spokesman for Dassault Group said.

The private equity backer of fast food chain Pret A Manger is likely to sell the company to Nestle’s European rival JAB Holdings for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.0 billion) including debt.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will face a vote of confidence in his leadership on Friday as corruption convictions handed down to dozens of people linked to his centre-right People’s Party (PP) threatened his six-year rule.