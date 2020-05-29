PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK chancellor to trigger employers' furlough contributions from August on.ft.com/2yHXUjH

EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs and reduce capacity on.ft.com/3euBUIl

GSK targets production of 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine booster on.ft.com/3dc9wdX

Overview

British employers taking part in the government’s furlough scheme will be required to pay 20% of staff wages from August, under plans soon to be announced by UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Britain’s easyJet said it needed to axe about 4,500 jobs as it looks to reshape the business on the basis that passenger demand will not return to 2019 levels until 2023.

UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline laid out plans on Thursday to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine booster as it steps up its preparations for an eventual immunisation for coronavirus.