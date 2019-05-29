PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

French retailer Casino scraps interim dividend in bid to cut debt on.ft.com/2I03QVW

Algebris launches new fund targeting jumps in volatility on.ft.com/2I332zI

Matt Hancock makes pro-business pitch for Tory leadership on.ft.com/2I08HGE

Overview

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA said on Tuesday that it has decided not to pay an interim dividend in 2019 as part of efforts to reduce its debt levels, following another ratings downgrade for the indebted French retailer.

Algebris Investments, a hedge fund based in London with $12 billion in assets, has launched a new vehicle designed to profit from a growing tide of computer-driven traders targeting volatility, which some analysts argue has made markets more turbulent.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock has lambasted Conservative leadership rival Boris Johnson for his anti-business stance, arguing that the party should repair relations with corporate Britain, which has felt shunned by Prime Minister Theresa May's government.