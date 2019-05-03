PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Checkout.com raises record $230 mln in Series A funding on.ft.com/2IUydA1

EU to prepare for post-Brexit era with pledge to speak with 'one voice' on.ft.com/2ZTyJDp

Arcadia offers to pay for adviser to help unite landlords on.ft.com/2GQdJoA

Overview

Global payment solutions company Checkout.com has raised $230 million from investors including Insight Partners and DST Global, making it one of the few European start-ups with a valuation of about $2 billion.

European Union leaders will pledge to stay united “through thick and thin” at a summit next week that aims to move the bloc beyond a decade of crisis management and into a more assertive global role.

Philip Green’s Arcadia Group is offering to pay for an adviser to its landlords as the retailer battles for their backing on its plan to avoid collapse through a restructuring of its store estate. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)