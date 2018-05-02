PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cambridge Analytica shuts down and blames 'media siege' on.ft.com/2rfJFuI

Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy on.ft.com/2rhhmw6

Top RBC mining banker quits to join Standard Chartered on.ft.com/2rhyd1J

Commonwealth Bank admits to losing records for 20 mln accounts on.ft.com/2risGbj

Overview

Cambridge Analytica is closing its doors weeks after the data analytics firm that worked with the Trump campaign was hit by revelations it benefited from a massive leak of Facebook Inc data.

Unilever NV’s newly revamped pay policy faced a rebellion on Wednesday that fell short of a full-blown revolt, after garnering a weak majority of favourable shareholder votes.

Richard Horrocks-Taylor, RBC head of European metals and mining investment banking, has quit to join Standard Chartered Plc.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia admitted on Thursday to losing track of data tapes containing customer data for nearly 20 million accounts but said its decision not to notify customers of the 2016 incident was justified by an investigation showing the tapes were “most likely” disposed of as intended. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)