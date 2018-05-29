PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The United States said on Tuesday that it still holds the threat of imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China and will use it unless Beijing addresses the issue of theft of American intellectual property.

A growing rift between the United States and Europe, as well as the rise of populism and the refugee crisis means the European Union is facing an existential threat, billionaire investor George Soros said on Tuesday.

British sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger was sold for $2 billion on Tuesday to an investment fund of Germany’s billionaire Reimann family, as part of a global acquisition spree aimed at challenging Nestle in the coffee sector. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)