PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30

KKR and Springer clan prepare bid to take media group private on.ft.com/2I9uGuC

GVC chief Kenny Alexander takes six-figure hit to base salary on.ft.com/2I9uPOG

Porsche offices raided in payments probe on.ft.com/2I70Ved

The founding family and chief executive of Germany’s Axel Springer SE have teamed up with private equity firm KKR in a bid to take the media group private.

Kenny Alexander, chief executive of Ladbrokes Coral owner GVC Holdings PLC, will have his salary reduced from 950,000 pounds ($1.20 million) to 800,000 pounds ($1.01 million) from June 1, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

German prosecutors have raided the offices of Volkswagen AG’s Porsche business as they investigate suspected misuse of corporate funds by executives at the luxury carmaker. ($1 = 0.7918 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)