PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

U.S. regulators on Wednesday proposed simplifying a rule introduced after the 2007-2009 financial crisis that bans banks from trading on their own account in order to make compliance easier for many firms.

A European industry lobby told Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday that Britain needed trade to be as “frictionless as with a customs union” after Brexit, adding to growing EU pressure on London over divorce negotiations that have stalled.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s finance chief quit unexpectedly on Wednesday and cast doubt on the timing of a possible sale of some of the British government’s controlling stake.