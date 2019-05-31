PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Trump to threaten curb on intel sharing with UK over Huawei

HSBC to cut hundreds of investment bank jobs

Tech groups balk at GCHQ bid to eavesdrop on WhatsApp chats

U.S. President Donald Trump will threaten to limit intelligence sharing with Britain if the UK government allows Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to build part of the country’s 5G mobile network, a message he plans to deliver in person during his visit to London next week.

HSBC Holdings PLC is planning several hundred job cuts at its investment bank as it tightens its control on costs and braces for pressure on revenues and a deteriorating economic outlook.

Technology groups including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft Corp have rebuffed a proposal by two senior directors from the UK's Government Communications Headquarters to introduce a "ghost key" to messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal that would enable security services to eavesdrop on encrypted communications.