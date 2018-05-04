PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts on.ft.com/2KzNhki

EDF buys Scottish offshore wind project for EUR 500 mln on.ft.com/2HLSJmm

Barclays Africa fires KPMG over Gupta connections on.ft.com/2HMdb6u

SocGen shakes up leadership team after deputy CEO's exit on.ft.com/2KAXaxV

Overview

BT Group Plc is set to reveal plans to cut thousands more jobs as Britain’s biggest telecommunications company battles to win back investors still spooked by an accounting scandal in Italy last year.

EDF has bought a large offshore wind project near the coast of Scotland for more than 500 million euros ($599.40 million) from developer Mainstream Renewable Power that marks the largest UK wind deal this year.

Barclays Africa Group Ltd, one of the continent’s largest banks, has fired KPMG as its auditor over the firm’s work linked to the Gupta business family and a high-profile bank failure.

Societe Generale SA said on Thursday that chief executive Frederic Oudea has been given another four years at the head of the bank, after deputy chief executive Didier Valet’s departure over the Libor rate rigging scandal.