PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Telefónica confirms UK merger talks with Liberty Global

Watchdog investigates EY audit of NMC Health

Norwegian investors back debt-for-equity swap to unlock rescue

Travelodge asks landlords to take 146 mln pounds rent hit

Overview

Spain’s Telefonica SA confirmed on Monday that it has entered talks with Liberty Global Plc in a deal to merge O2 and Virgin Media.

Britain’s accounting regulator said on Monday that it has opened a probe into accountancy firm EY’s audit of NMC Health’s financial statements.

Norwegian Air shareholders supported the plan of a large debt-for-equity swap to unlock a state rescue for the airline.

UK budget hotel company Travelodge has asked its landlords to waive up to 146 million pounds ($181.87 million) in rent over the next two years. ($1 = 0.8028 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)