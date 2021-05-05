PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Goldman to bring U.S. and UK bankers back to office in June on.ft.com/33jAm04

- Nestlé to take on Oatly with pea milk brand on.ft.com/3um32Sj

- UK boosts laboratory capacity to tackle COVID-19 variants on.ft.com/3xFNpae

- UK-India virtual summit agrees '2030 road map' to strengthen ties on.ft.com/2Rn5Vna

Overview

- Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs told its bankers in the United States and UK on Tuesday that they should be ready to return to the office next month, as the two countries loosen restrictions in response to falling Covid-19 cases.

- Nestlé is taking on Oatly in Europe with the launch of pea milk brand Wunda, in a belated play by the world’s largest food company for a share of the growing $17bn plant-based dairy market.

- The UK government is to step up its efforts to fight coronavirus variants by doubling the capacity of its Porton Down laboratories to test vaccines against new strains.

- The UK and India have outlined a “2030 road map” to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas such as trade, education and defence, as London announced that the two countries had agreed investment deals worth almost £1bn.