PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

Labour casts doubt on Brexit deal as talks reach final stages on.ft.com/2JkHaSv

Gambling watchdog clamps down on under-age betting on.ft.com/2JkHqRt

Labour to pay £15 billion ($19.71 billion) to renationalise water industry on.ft.com/2JhJ6uZ

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said on Sunday that Prime Minister Theresa May is not to be trusted, as senior Labour figures cast doubt on the prospects of a cross-party Brexit deal.

New rules from the Gambling Commission, which come into effect on Tuesday, will require betting companies to confirm a customer is over 18 before funds are deposited into an account as the government attempts to address growing public health concerns around problem betting. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell confirmed on Sunday the next Labour government would pay less than £15 billion ($19.71 billion) to investors when it renationalises the water industry, compared with an estimated £44 billion ($57.82 billion) market value of their investments.