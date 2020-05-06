PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Virgin Atlantic to cut third of staff to survive COVID-19 crisis

Neil Ferguson resigns as government adviser after breaking distancing rule

CVC and Blackstone consider investing in Italian football

U.S. regulator clears AbbVie’s $63 bln deal for Allergan

British airline Virgin Atlantic plans to cut almost a third of its 10,000 workforce and shutter its London Gatwick operations amid COVID-19 crisis.

British scientist Neil Ferguson has resigned from the government’s top science advisory team after breaking social distancing rules.

Private equity groups CVC Capital Partners and Blackstone Group Inc are in separate talks to invest in Italy’s Serie A football league.

U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc got an approval from Federal Trade Commission to buy Botox-maker Allergan Plc in a $63 billion deal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)