PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Debenhams sale process ends with no acceptable bids on.ft.com/2Jc8aV8

Standard Chartered investors register protest over CEO pension on.ft.com/2Ja0L8y

Stagecoach takes legal action against transport department over rail franchise bids on.ft.com/2J8SBxl

Pompeo invokes Thatcher to urge UK to take hard line on China on.ft.com/2Jfwohp

Overview

Debenhams PLC creditors are left in full charge of the company after a sale process for the department store group ended with no acceptable bids being received.

Almost 40 per cent of Standard Chartered PLC shareholders voted against the bank’s remuneration policy at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

British transport operator Stagecoach Group PLC launched a legal action against the British Department for Transport, alleging the DfT had breached its statutory duties over procurement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested on Wednesday that Britain’s plans to open up parts of its 5G network to China’s Huawei could allow Beijing “to control the internet of the future” and “divide Western alliances through bits and bytes”.