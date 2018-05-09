PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lords rebellion backs keeping UK in single market after Brexit on.ft.com/2IpgyzB

Liam Fox's trade department to receive emergency cash injection on.ft.com/2K7sRhx

Vodafone nears 18 bln euros deal for chunk of Liberty Global on.ft.com/2K5DFfU

Overview

Britain’s upper house of parliament voted in favour of keeping the UK in the European single market, in a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the Labour leadership, which had both opposed the option.

Liam Fox’s trade department will receive an emergency cash injection from the Treasury to prevent the loss of hundreds of trade promotion jobs across the world.

Telecoms operator Vodafone Plc is close to buying large parts of John Malone’s European cable group Liberty Global Plc in a deal worth about 18 billion euros ($21.36 billion). ($1 = 0.8427 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)