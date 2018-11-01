PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

William Hill places bet on online gaming group Mr Green on.ft.com/2ERuCBl

BHP to return $10.4 billion in cash via buyback and dividend on.ft.com/2ERvk1t

City watchdog weighs new rules on insurance pricing on.ft.com/2EU3SAe

Overview

William Hill Plc on Wednesday offered to buy Swedish-listed Mr Green & Co AB for 242 million pounds as the British company tries to reduce its dependence on the UK.

Top global miner BHP Billiton on Thursday said it would buy back shares worth $5.2 billion and pay out a special dividend of the same amount, returning a total of $10.4 billion to shareholders.

The Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday launched a study into insurance pricing and said it may impose rules on home and motor insurance pricing, citing concerns of potential consumer harm.