PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 1

Nov 1(Reuters) -

Donald Trump brands Jeremy Corbyn ‘bad’ for Britain on.ft.com/335HyLQ

UK delays decision on new central bank chief until after election on.ft.com/2r3LdM3

Carpetright set to be taken private by leading shareholder on.ft.com/2qfnurB

Overview

U.S. President Donald Trump waded into Britain’s election campaign on Thursday, saying the leader of the left-wing opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, would be “so bad” for Britain if he wins.

UK former Conservative party member Antoinette Sandbach has joined the Liberal Democrat party, the lawmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Carpetright Plc’s major shareholder is planning to take the company private as it tries to fend off competition from its well-funded rival Tapi. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)