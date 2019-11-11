PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Barrick Gold chief eyes growth in ‘strategic’ copper

on.ft.com/2NzcOxh

Tories and Labour clash over cost of spending plans

on.ft.com/2pQ0XSH

Tui stands by Boeing 737 Max — with safeguards

on.ft.com/2pZChHk

Overview

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp is considering opportunities to grow in the copper business, through either exploration or acquisitions, Chief Executive Mark Bristow said.

Britain’s conservative party assessment suggested the spending commitment of the opposition Labour party could total 1 trillion pounds ($1.28 trillion) over the next five years.

Integrated tourism group TUI AG, based in Germany, will fly Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft if they are approved to be safe, Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen said on Sunday. ($1=0.7816 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)