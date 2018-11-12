PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Ian Potter, a former Morgan Stanley banker, has emerged as the lead candidate to become the next chairman of Noble Group Ltd.

Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said that European financial regulators are discussing big technology companies more closely in response to recent moves into financial services by groups such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google.

The drop in the number of EU and non-EU migrant employment in Britain has lead to a situation of labour “supply shock” in the country, according to Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.