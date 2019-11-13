PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Royal Mail loses appeal against record £50m Ofcom fine

AbbVie sells $30bn of bonds to finance Allergan takeover

3G Capital enters bidding for Thyssenkrupp lifts unit

UK tests resilience of top six auditors

The British Competition Appeal Tribunal upholds Ofcom’s decision to impose penalty of 50 million pounds ($63.98 million) on postal services provider Royal Mail Plc.

U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Abbvie Inc sold $30 billion of bonds on Tuesday to finance its $83-billion acquisition of Allergan Plc.

Brazilian-backed private equity group 3G Capital has submitted a bid for the elevator business of Thyssenkrupp AG , a Germany-based industrial company.

The British government has inquired of six accounting firms - PwC, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Grant Thornton and BDO - about their ability to survive a financial shock. ($1=0.7815 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)