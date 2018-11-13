PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May says Brexit talks 'in the endgame' on.ft.com/2QzrlYZ

Kellogg exploring sale of fruit snacks, cookies business on.ft.com/2T4xuOF

Manchester City faces fresh scrutiny over finances on.ft.com/2RNZc0z

Trade partners attack EU plan for post-Brexit import quotas on.ft.com/2zNtg57

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday night said that the Brexit negotiations were “in the endgame”.

Kellogg Co on Monday said it will reorganize its North American division and explore the sale of its cookies and fruit snacks businesses.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA said it would look at reopening Financial Fair Play investigations following leaks about the Premier League club Manchester City’s commercial operations.

Countries including the United States and China objected to European Union plans for splitting up sensitive import quotas with Britain after Brexit.