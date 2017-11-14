FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 1:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Google faces local antitrust investigation in U.S. (on.ft.com/2jmT5UZ)

- Mick Davis leads contenders to become next Rio Tinto chairman. (on.ft.com/2hxiA5i)

- GE boss unveils dividend cut and $20 billion asset sales. (on.ft.com/2hvw1mi)

Overview

- Missouri’s attorney general said Monday his office would investigate whether Alphabet Inc’s Google violated the state’s consumer protection and antitrust laws.

- Mick Davis, the former head of Xstrata, has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next chairman of Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc. Davis has held talks with Rio, according to people familiar with the matter.

- General Electric Co is cutting its dividend and will divest two of its longest-held divisions, including the remainder of the lighting business created by Thomas Edison, as a part an effort by its new chief executive John Flannery to revive the storied conglomerate. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.