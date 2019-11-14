PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Royal Mail wins court injunction to block strikes

Woodford fund investors predicted to lose at least £1 bln

Microsoft signs cloud AI deal with UK chipmaker Graphcore

Alibaba seeks to raise up to $13.4bn in Hong Kong share sale

British postal services company Royal Mail Plc won a high court injunction to stop strikes by Communication Workers’ Union that had looked set to disrupt the UK general election and Christmas.

More than 300,000 investors in British money manager Neil Woodford’s 3 billion pound ($3.84 billion) flagship fund could lose at least a third of their savings.

Microsoft Corp signed a deal with UK-based chip maker Graphcore, which will let Azure cloud service users have access to specialised chips that are designed to boost artificial intelligence applications.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd looks to raise $13.4 billion in a secondary Hong Kong listing.