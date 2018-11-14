PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

The UK and EU hammer out draft terms of Brexit divorce on.ft.com/2qGAvYq

December 1 deadline for civil service to trigger no-deal plans on.ft.com/2z7XkZv

Starbucks to lay off 350 corporate employees on.ft.com/2DDLv0W

DeepMind's move to transfer health unit to Google stirs data fears on.ft.com/2RTwN99

Overview

Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that a draft agreement had been reached with the European Union. The British cabinet will meet at 1400 GMT on Wednesday to consider the draft withdrawal agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May is to tell her cabinet that Britain will implement many of its contingencies for a “no-deal” Brexit on Dec. 1 if the treaty to withdraw from the European Union fails by the end of this month.

Starbucks Corp is laying off about 350 global corporate employees, according to a memo Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson sent to employees on Tuesday.

UK artificial intelligence company Deepmind is transferring control of its health unit to its parent company Google. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)