PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 1:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Brexit secretary David Davis promises City of London special post-Brexit travel regime. (on.ft.com/2hB1vI1)

- Labour flags concerns about $2 billion Saudi Aramco loan guarantee. (on.ft.com/2hAwljU)

- HSBC agrees to pay 300 million euros ($353.61 million) to settle probe into tax evasion. (on.ft.com/2hA76OH)

Overview

- Brexit Secretary David Davis, seeking to reassure the City of London, promised bankers and other professionals a special post-Brexit travel regime to allow them to move freely across Europe.

- Britain’s Labour party has raised concerns about the British government’s plan to provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, as it weighs a London flotation.

- HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay 300 million euros to settle a long-running investigation into tax evasion by French citizens via its private bank in Switzerland, the lender said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8484 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
