PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brexit Secretary David Davis, seeking to reassure the City of London, promised bankers and other professionals a special post-Brexit travel regime to allow them to move freely across Europe.

- Britain’s Labour party has raised concerns about the British government’s plan to provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, as it weighs a London flotation.

- HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay 300 million euros to settle a long-running investigation into tax evasion by French citizens via its private bank in Switzerland, the lender said on Tuesday.