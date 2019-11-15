PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tories pledge 500 million pounds towards reversing Beeching rail cuts

Labour vows to give every home free broadband by 2030

UK’s big banks fail in bid to add ‘fraud levy’ to transactions

Orange prepares carve-out of mobile towers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put forward a 500 million pounds fund to help restore rail lines in the north of England and Midlands.

British opposition party Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said that Labour government will nationalise BT Group Plc and make available free full-fibre broadband across the UK.

British Banks’ plan to levy “transaction fee” of nearly 3 pence to compensate victims of banking fraud has been discontinued due to lack of consensus among banks and payment providers.

France’s biggest telecoms operator Orange SA is preparing to spin off its mobile towers into a separate company, capitalising on investor interest.