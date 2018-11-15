PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May braced for backlash after winning ferocious Brexit battle on.ft.com/2RTFe4n

Draft Brexit withdrawal deal a 'decisive step' in negotiations - Barnier on.ft.com/2K5OYFY

Beyoncé buys out fashion venture with Philip Green on.ft.com/2A3cSxB

Levi Strauss looks to bring jeans back to Wall Street on.ft.com/2PTJt2L

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday won cabinet support for a Brexit deal after more than five hours of talks in Downing Street.

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said the British government’s agreement on Wednesday to a draft treaty was a “decisive step” towards concluding negotiations on the UK’s departure.

Philip Green has given up his stake in Ivy Park, the gym wear venture he co-founded with pop icon Beyonce Knowles.

Levi Strauss & Co, the 145-year-old company that made the first pair of blue jeans, is planning to raise between $600 million and $800 million in an initial public offering that would value it at more than $5 billion.