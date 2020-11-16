PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Boris Johnson forced to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

J&J to launch UK trial of its COVID-19 vaccine

Simon agrees to buy rival mall operator Taubman at revised price on.ft.com/3fa8LE0

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being forced to self-isolate after meeting a Conservative MP who later developed symptoms of COVID-19, his office said.

Johnson & Johnson, through its pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen, said it is launching a UK trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, following analysis of a rival jab last week which sparked optimism that scientists are making progress in their efforts to combat the virus.

Simon Property Group Inc, the largest shopping centre owner in the United States, has agreed to revise a deal to buy rival Taubman Centers Inc, the companies said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)