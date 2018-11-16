PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May vows to fight for her Brexit deal on.ft.com/2zbaHZ0

FirstGroup dismisses demands by leading shareholder on.ft.com/2DprnPd

Federal Reserve to review how it conducts monetary policy in 2019 on.ft.com/2FmNCrV

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight for her Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday after a series of ministerial resignations put her strategy and her own position as prime minister in peril.

FirstGroup Plc Chairman Wolfhart Hauser has dismissed suggestions to immediately commit to a dividend, replace a majority of its board and separate its U.S. and UK assets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will conduct an extensive review next year of its monetary policy tools and the way in which it communicates its decisions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )