PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Telecom Italia names Luigi Gubitosi new chief executive on.ft.com/2zinuZT

Michel Barnier proposes extending Brexit transition to 2022 on.ft.com/2A3WrRy

Rio Tinto to supply ethical aluminium for Nespresso pods on.ft.com/2PCkaCT

Overview

Telecom Italia SpA on Sunday named Luigi Gubitosi as its new chief executive, less than a week after ousting Amos Genish from the role.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has proposed extending Britain's transition out of the bloc until as late as December 2022. on.ft.com/2A3WrRy

Rio Tinto, on Sunday struck a deal to supply Nespresso, part of food giant Nestle SA, with responsibly sourced aluminium for its coffee pods.