PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2

Headlines

BoE signals faster pace of interest rate rises under an orderly Brexit on.ft.com/2EY1AjB

EU floats compromise on Irish border backstop with London on.ft.com/2EZg9DP

Barclays picks Rothschild veteran Higgins as new chairman on.ft.com/2EYGcuA

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hinted on Thursday that it would need to raise interest rates at a slightly faster rate, adding that the rate rises would still be “gradual”.

The European Union is weighing a compromise on a plan for Northern Ireland that would give Britain stronger guarantees that a customs border would not be needed along the Irish Sea.

Barclays Plc said on Thursday that Rothschild veteran Nigel Higgins will succeed John McFarlane as chairman after the company’s annual general meeting in May.