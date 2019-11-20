PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Conservative party's 'factcheckUK' Twitter stunt backfires on.ft.com/2O1RpwS

Alibaba to raise up to $12.9bn in Hong Kong listing on.ft.com/2XEkYrT

Boeing to redesign 737NG engine cover after fatal accident on.ft.com/2pCGdO4

Overview

Tory party was accused of replacing its official press twitter account “@CCHQPress” as “factcheckUK” during the ITV leaders debate on Tuesday.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to raise up to $12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday recommended Boeing Co to redesign the fan cowl structure of all of its 737 NG planes to avoid repeat of last year’s accident on a Southwest Airlines Co’s plane in which a passenger was killed. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)