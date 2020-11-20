PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brexit talks go online after EU team member contracts Covid-19 on.ft.com/36Mcl3i

Perella Weinberg set to go public via Spac on.ft.com/3kTQXyg

GE in talks to build wind turbines in UK’s north-east on.ft.com/3fdZpXE

Overview

Brexit talks will switch to a virtual format after a member of the European Union negotiating team was infected with COVID-19, with time running short for the two sides to finalise an agreement.

Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners is in talks to take its advisory business public through a special purpose acquisition vehicle in a deal valuing the division at $1 billion.

General Electric Co is in talks to set up a wind turbine factory on the United Kingdom’s north-east coast. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)